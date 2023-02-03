Goldeyes Sign Promising Trio

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes continued to assemble their roster for the upcoming American Association season Friday, announcing the signings of infielder/outfielder Jordan Howard, outfielder Javeyan Williams, and infielder Dayson Croes.

Howard saw limited action in 2022, splitting the season between the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A Texas League affiliate and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League. In 2021 the native of Stockbridge, Georgia hit .268 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in with Southern Maryland and the Gastonia Honey Hunters - also of the Atlantic League. The 26-year-old played collegiately at Georgia Southern University (Statesboro, Georgia) and Lee University (Cleveland, Tennessee).

Williams (first name pronounced JAY-vee-in) appeared in 38 games for the American Association's Gary SouthShore RailCats last season, batting .175 with one home run and seven RBIs. The 25-year-old was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 22nd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, Louisiana). A native of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Williams compiled a .249 batting average with three homers while driving in 27 and stealing 33 bases in two seasons in the Giants' system.

Croes (pronounced kr-OO-z) is a native of Noord, Aruba and will be making his professional debut with the Goldeyes. He played three seasons at Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games. The 23-year-old batted .343 with ten long balls and 62 driven in in 2022.

Goldeyes skipper Greg Tagert said that "adding three players with unique skill sets provides us with more depth as we head towards spring."

Tagert added that "Jordan has shown great versatility and the ability to be a dynamic player. Javeyan has been regarded as an elite outfielder throughout his career. We feel he can continue to develop as an offensive player under hitting coach Amos Ramon. Dayson is one of those players who gets overlooked in the draft for various reasons. He was one of the best collegiate hitters in 2022, and we're excited to see him begin his professional career in Winnipeg."

The Goldeyes now have six players under contract for the 2023 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Dayson Croes

C Hidekel Gonzalez

IF/OF Jordan Howard

OF Max Murphy

C Jackson Smith

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website Goldeyes.com.

