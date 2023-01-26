Goldeyes Sign Pair of Catchers to Begin Roster Build

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions on Thursday, re-signing catcher Hidekel Gonzalez, signing catcher Jackson Smith, and trading centre fielder Reggie Pruitt Jr. to the Milwaukee Milkmen to complete an earlier deal.

Gonzalez (first name pronounced EE-deck-ell) hit .189 with 12 doubles, a career-high nine home runs, and 28 RBI in 62 games for the Goldeyes last season. On May 23rd at Sioux Falls, Gonzalez homered twice and drove in a career-best six runs. The New York, New York native ran off a seven-game hitting streak (12-for-27, .444) from July 30th-August 10th. Defensively, Gonzalez teamed with Deon Stafford Jr. to form one of the best catching tandems in American Association history. The duo caught every inning of every game, and set a league record allowing zero passed balls. In 56 games behind the plate, opposing baserunners attempted just 43 steals against Gonzalez, and the Goldeyes' 87 stolen base attempts against for the season were the fewest in the American Association (the next closest team allowed 100 attempts).

The 26-year-old Gonzalez originally signed with the Colorado Rockies as an international free agent in 2013. A right-handed hitter and defender, Gonzalez played six seasons in Colorado's farm system, reaching the Triple-A level in 2019. Gonzalez first joined the independent leagues in 2021 where he batted .308 with 33 RBI in 52 games for the Pioneer League's Boise Hawks. In eight seasons of professional baseball, Gonzalez has a .256 batting average while averaging 81 runs scored, 36 doubles, 12 home runs, and 78 RBI per 162 games played. The 6-foot, 200-pound backstop has thrown out 31 percent of opposing base stealers during his career.

"I'm thrilled to have Hidekel back with the Goldeyes," said Goldeyes' manager Greg Tagert. "One of the most challenging aspects at every level of baseball is finding a top-flight defensive catcher, and Hidekel is one of those rare players. And by adding Jackson, we have another one of those players. I'm very familiar with Jackson having managed him in Gary, and he brings a lot of positive things to a ballclub."

Smith has played for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in three of the past four seasons, including the 2019 and 2021 campaigns under new Goldeyes' manager Greg Tagert. The Salem, Oregon native hit .239 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 45 games for the RailCats in 2022. The 26-year-old went consecutive games without a base hit just five times, and Smith allowed only five passed balls in 42 games behind the plate. On September 4th versus Milwaukee, Smith set career-highs with four hits and four runs scored.

Smith played four seasons of college baseball at Corban University (Salem, Oregon) where he hit a combined .252 for the Warriors from 2014-17. A left-handed hitter and right-handed defender, Smith also compiled a .994 fielding percentage during his four collegiate seasons, and was voted an NAIA Gold Glove winner as both a junior and a senior. Smith began his professional career in 2018 with the United Shore League's Westside Woolly Mammoths, batting .271 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 42 games. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Smith returned to the Mammoths in 2019 before he was acquired by the RailCats late in the season. Following his college playing career, Smith went on to serve as an assistant coach at Corban.

Pruitt hit .259 with a career-high 13 home runs, 41 RBI, and 32 stolen bases in 80 games for the Goldeyes in 2022. The transaction completes the January 6th, 2022 trade in which the Goldeyes acquired first baseman David Washington from the Milkmen in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Smith and a player to be named later.

"It's definitely tough to lose a player and person like Reggie," said Tagert. "He was an integral part of the Goldeyes' success last year. But part of doing good business is satisfying trades that help both clubs, and certainly the addition of David Washington and the incredible year he had was instrumental in the Goldeyes' playoff run."

Additionally, Stafford and right-handed pitcher Paul Schwendel cleared waivers on January 18th and are now free agents. Stafford has expressed interest in playing closer to his home in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while Schwendel has elected to retire from professional baseball. Outfielder Michael Crouse was claimed off waivers by Milwaukee on January 18th.

Gonzalez and Smith are the Goldeyes' first official player signings for the 2023 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

C Hidekel Gonzalez

C Jackson Smith

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

