Goldeyes Sign Former Fourth Round Pick

January 29, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Pitcher Aaron Shortridge with the Indianapolis Indians

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Adam Pintar/Indianapolis Indians) Pitcher Aaron Shortridge with the Indianapolis Indians(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Adam Pintar/Indianapolis Indians)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Shortridge.

Shortridge was chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley (Berkeley, California). He played five seasons in their system, reaching the Class-AAA level on two occasions.

The 27-year-old spent the majority of last season with the Class-AAA International League's Indianapolis Indians, where he posted a 3-4 record with a 5.18 earned run average in 12 appearances.

In 2023, Shortridge went 11-8 in 27 starts for the Class-AA Eastern League's Altoona Curve, with a pair of complete games.

The native of Santa Rosa, California has compiled a career record of 28-23 with a 4.07 ERA in 96 games (87 starts). His strikeouts per nine innings rate is 7.6 and his strikeout to walk ratio is 2.65.

"This is a big pickup for us," said manager Logan Watkins. "Aaron has shown throughout his career that he's a highly successful starting pitcher. He's played at the higher affiliated levels and has always been effective. He will only strengthen what is already a solid starting rotation."

Winnipeg now has 15 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Aaron Shortridge

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.