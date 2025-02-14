Goldeyes Ink Canadian Rookie Jans

Tyler Jans pitching with the Edmonton Riverhawks

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the signing of Canadian rookie relief pitcher Tylor Jans.

Jans (pronounced TY-ler JANNS) has played the last three seasons with the Edmonton Riverhawks of the West Coast League - a collegiate summer league.

The St. Albert, Alberta native played in 32 games, compiling a 3-3 record with a 2.68 earned run average and six saves. Jans has averaged 1.21 strikeouts per inning pitched and his strikeout to walk ratio is 3.39.

After a season at Cloud County Community College (Concordia, Kansas) Jans attended the University of Louisiana Monroe (Monroe, Louisiana) from 2021 to 2022. With the Warhawks, the 25-year-old went 3-4 in 26 appearances, with a 5.29 ERA.

"Much like Will Sierra, we found Tylor through networking and watching training videos which showed how much talent and potential he has," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He will also be making his professional debut with the Goldeyes, and I know he's excited for this opportunity. We will have a bit of a younger pitching staff this season, but it will feature guys with massive amounts of potential. I am excited to see how he performs this year."

Winnipeg now has 20 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

