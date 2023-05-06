Goldeyes and RedHawks Rained Out in Fargo

FARGO, ND - Saturday afternoon's American Association preseason game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field was rained out.

Fargo-Moorhead was leading 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning when the skies opened up, with the game being called shortly thereafter.

The RedHawks went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Ben Livorsi came home on Nick Novak's single to right field and Sam Dexter scored on a wild pitch.

Winnipeg trimmed the Fargo-Moorhead lead to one run in the top of the third frame when Demias Jimerson led off with a double and scored on a Brynn Martinez sacrifice fly to left field to make the score RedHawks 2 Goldeyes 1.

Fargo-Moorhead added a run in the bottom of the inning as Correlle Prime doubled to right field to drive in John Silviano.

Luis Ramirez pitched for the Goldeyes, allowing two earned runs on five hits in two-and-two-thirds innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Davis Feldman started for the RedHawks and gave up one run on two hits while striking out two and walking none.

The Goldeyes now head to Franklin, Wisconsin for three games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field. Sunday's contest gets underway at 6:00 p.m.

Winnipeg opens the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

