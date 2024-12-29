Goich, Deeb Propel Bugs to Shutout Victory over IceRays; SHV Wins Series in Corpus Christi

December 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-12-1) battled past the Corpus Christi IceRays shutting them out 2-0 to win the three-game series at the American Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

It was an entertaining first two periods of the game despite no scoring in either period. Both teams went a combined 0 for 8 on the PP. The IceRays led in SOG, 19-17 after two.

The game stayed tied until the 17:19 mark of the third when Lucas Deeb from a tough far corner angle fired a puck into the net for his 12th goal of the season giving the Bugs a dramatic 1-0 lead. Bryce Boucher and Carter Mckay earned the assists. SHV would then put the game away on the PP w/ the IceRays pulling their netminder, it was Ian Emery banking in an EN goal of his fifth tally of the year making it a 2-0 contest.

Nikola Goich picked up the shutout making 27 stops on the day.

The Bugs will stay on the road to play a Tuesday night, New Year's Eve tilt against the Lone Star Brahmas. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Nytex Sports Centre.

