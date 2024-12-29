Tauros Aquire Steel Forward Gavin Middendorf Via Trade

December 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







In a recent trade, the Tauros have acquired Chippewa Steel forward Gavin Middendorf in return for two tenders, one for this season & one for next.

Middendorf, a Forest Lake, Minnesota native, comes to Minot following a start to the season that resulted in him leading the Steel in goals scored, with nine, prior to the trade.

Along with nine goals scored, Middendorf also accounted for 11 assists through 20 games played to start the season. That nine goals scored already ties his total from last year where he netted nine goals along with 15 assists through 43 games played in Chippewa.

Upon his arrival, Middendorf said, "I'm really excited to get going with a team in Minot that loves to win. I know the coaching staff here is great, and I'm just pumped to get on the ice and get to know everyone and to hopefully get some wins under the belt."

Middendorf credited much of his success to start this season with a heightened confidence level entering his second season in the league.

Middendorf said, "I think I had a solid start to the year. I felt pretty confident this year just coming in being an older guy and being able to set the tone for the younger guys and what it feels like to put the work in to compete." He continued, "Having the knack to put the puck in the net to put our team on the board really helps me throughout the game."

Middendorf joins a Tauro forward group that has been extremely productive throughout the first 28 games this season. The Tauros currently have five double-digit goal-scoring forwards so far this season.

The Tauros average among the most goals scored per game in the division with 3.68.

Ahead of his debut with the Tauros Middendorf said when asked about what he wants Tauros fans to know about him, "I'm a difference maker out there. I can skate and I can make plays. I'm definitely a skill player and I've always been like that growing up but I also want them [fans] to see that I can compete and throw checks around to get the guys going if I have to and do whatever it takes."

The Tauros are back in action on Tuesday night, on New Year's Eve, in the state's capital as they square off with the Central Division-leading Bismarck Bobcats. Puck drop is slated for 7:15 PM at the VFW Sports Center. As always the game will be broadcasted live on NATV with free audio coverage available on the Tauros' Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Tauros return to Maysa Arena on January 3rd & 4th with a series against the North Iowa Bulls. Tickets for that series can be purchased online at the Tauros ticketing site. Puck drop for those games are scheduled for 7:35 PM on both nights.

Edward Nieman, minotauroshockey.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024

Tauros Aquire Steel Forward Gavin Middendorf Via Trade - Minot Minotauros

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.