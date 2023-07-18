Glacier Scores Five Unanswered Runs to Beat 'Stangs, 5-3

The Glacier Range Riders continued their impressive run as they secured their 10th consecutive victory, defeating the Billings Mustangs with a final score of 5-3. The win improved the Range Riders' overall record to an impressive 32-15, while the Mustangs dropped to 19-30 for the season.

The game started off with a quiet first inning for both teams, but the Mustangs quickly gained momentum in the second. The Mustangs left the bases loaded in the first with one out, as John Michael Faile struck out, and Taylor Lomack grounded out to the pitcher to end the frame. With two outs in the second, Mikey Edie singled to put runners on at first and second, followed by a double from Connor Denning that hit the very top of the wall giving the Mustangs an early 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, Mitch Moralez added to the Mustangs' lead with a solo home run on a 1-0 count, extending their advantage to 3-0. However, the Range Riders fought back in the bottom of the third as Gabe Howell scored on a single by Dean Miller, narrowing the deficit to 3-1. The Mustangs saved a run as Faile stopped a wild pitch, which triggered the runners to take off. Faile delivered a ball to the second-baseman Luke Fennelly, who caught Dean Miller in a run down. Simultaneously Jackson Raper got caught in the run down. Fennelly flipped the ball to first-baseman Jason Ajamian, who tossed it back to Fennelly, who tossed it to Ajamian, who then delivered it home to hose Raper for out number two.

The Range Riders continued their comeback in the fourth inning, starting with Benjamin Fitzgerald's solo home run. Moments later, Mason Dinesen blasted a home run of his own, tying the game at 3-3.

Faile provided his second defensive gem in the fifth, as he snapped a throw back to Ajamian at first to cut down Howell, negating the lead-off walk.

The Range Riders took the lead for the first time in the sixth inning when Kingston Liniak crushed a home run, putting his team ahead 4-3. They added an insurance run in the eighth inning, as Matt Clayton's single brought Liniak home, extending the lead to 5-3.

Despite the Mustangs' efforts to mount a comeback, they were unable to overcome the Range Riders' strong pitching. Nick Zegna started on the mound for the Range Riders, pitching five innings and allowing three runs. Noah Barros and Michael YaSenka then took over, shutting down the Mustangs' offense and preserving the victory. Barros earned the win, while Zegna and YaSenka combined for four scoreless innings of relief.

On the other side, Karan Patel started the game for the Mustangs, lasting six innings and surrendering four runs, including three home runs. Patel tied his season-high of nine strikeouts, which he set May 30th - the last time he pitched at Glacier Bank Park. Nate Jenkins and Hunter Schilperoort provided relief but were unable to prevent the Range Riders from securing the win.

Despite the loss, several Mustangs players had notable performances at the plate. Connor Denning went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs - his 14th multi-hit game of the season and his fourth multi-RBI game. Meanwhile Mitch Moralez contributed a home run, marking his third in the span of five games. However, their efforts weren't enough to overcome the Range Riders' strong performance.

With this win, the Glacier Range Riders not only extended their winning streak but also set a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory. The Mustangs, on the other hand, will look to bounce back as they've now dropped four in a row. Game two of the three-game road series begins at 7:05 p.m. with pre-game coverage at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN 910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

