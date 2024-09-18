Glacier Quiets Yolo Bats in Game One

September 18, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers News Release







Kalispell, Mt. - Through the first 98 games this season (including playoffs) the Glacier Range Riders had not pitched a shutout. That changed in the 99th contest as in Game One of the 2024 Pioneer League Championship Series they defeated the Yolo High Wheelers 2-0 at Glacier Bank Park on Tuesday night. Glacier leads the best-of-five set 1-0. It was the second time in the last three games Yolo had been blanked and overall the fifth time this season.

The championship series features the bottom two seeds of the Pioneer League post-season and it's the first meeting ever between these young franchises (Yolo--first year and Glacier's third). In the first four innings it felt like two heavyweight fighters feeling each other out.

Each team had chances early with Yolo's opportunity in the second inning. The High Wheelers had designated hitter Braedon Blackford at second base and left fielder David Glancy at first. Third baseman Kirkland Banks came up with two out and singled to left, however, Glacier left fielder Chad Castillo charged the ball and threw out Blackford at the plate, halting that threat.

Glacier had its first chance in the fourth with the bases loaded and one out. Shortstop Andy Atwood lined a ball heading toward center, but Yolo second baseman Bobby Lada made a diving catch to his right and doubled off Range Riders center fielder Kingston Liniak at second.

The only dent in the scoreboard came by Glacier in the fifth when with two out and a runner at first, second baseman Gabe Howell (1) homered to left-center making it 2-0.

Yolo starter Cameron Repetti (0-1) suffered the tough luck loss allowing just those runs over six innings and had four strikeouts. High Wheelers pitching coach Jerome Williams was impressed with his starter's and the bullpen's performance, "it was one pitch that got Cam." "He left the cutter up and the batter put good wood on it. Ethan Bates and Kris Anglin did their jobs out of the bullpen."

Yolo manager Billy Horton said about facing a mystery team, "we had a good report on their hitters, we did our research and I talked to other teams in the league." Horton added, "we were confident with our game plan, we had excellent pitching from Cam and great work from Ethan Bates, and Kris Anglin in the bullpen. We just didn't get enough hits in a row."

The High Wheelers skipper was referencing the last 15 High Wheelers being retired in order and 15 strikeouts by the team's offense. The clubs combined for 21 strikeouts. Yolo had five hits and Glacier tallied six.

Glacier left-handed starter Kaleb Sophy departed after four innings due to injury, but the Range Riders bullpen was perfect with 15 up-and-15 down combining for nine strikeouts. Noah Owen (1) pitched two innings and struck out three for the save. Justin Coleman (1-0) worked the fifth inning and got the win. Aiden McEvoy and Nick Zegna worked one inning apiece.

Game two of this series is on Wednesday night in Kalispell at 6:05 PST. Left-hander Brandon Mitchell will make his second start of the post-season for Yolo and will oppose Glacier lefty Patrick Wicklander who also gets his second commencement in the playoffs.

HIGH TALES

Glancy and Banks were the lone High Wheelers who didn't strikeout

It was Repetti's first loss since August 15th at Grand Junction, which, coincidentally was 2-0

The 15 "K's by Yolo was not the season high. They struck out 19 times on June 7th at Oakland. Ballers starter Christian Cosby fanned 13.

Yolo didn't play any of the Montana teams in the regular season. The only time Glacier played a California team was against Oakland to begin 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 18, 2024

Glacier Quiets Yolo Bats in Game One - Yolo High Wheelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.