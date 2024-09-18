Howell Homers, Range Riders Blank Yolo for 1-0 Series Lead

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Glacier Range Riders took game one of the Pioneer League Championship Series with a 2-0 victory over the Yolo High Wheelers on Tuesday, as five pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Kaleb Sophy, Nick Zegna, Justin Coleman, Aidan McEvoy, and Noah Owen all contributed to the clean slate, with Owen inducing a groundout from David Glancy to seal the win.

Both teams delivered strong performances on the mound, but Glacier Range Riders' pitching dominated, striking out 15 batters compared to the six recorded by Yolo.

The Range Riders broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Gabe Howell crushed a two-run homer to left field, which proved to be the game's only runs.

Pitching Performances Justin Coleman earned the win for Glacier, tossing one perfect inning in relief with two strikeouts. Cameron Repetti took the loss for Yolo, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking three.

Kaleb Sophy got the start for Glacier, pitching four solid innings, giving up five hits and no runs, striking out six and walking two. Zegna, McEvoy, and Owen each came in to shut down the Yolo offense, with Owen collecting the save.

Offensive and Defensive Leaders Ryan McCarthy led the Range Riders' offense, going 2-for-3 as the leadoff hitter. Howell's two-run homer was his only hit of the day, but it was enough to give Glacier the win. The Range Riders were sharp defensively, committing no errors, with Freddy Guilamo handling 16 chances in the field.

For Yolo, five players-Glancy, Jose Gonzalez, Braylin Marine, Braedon Blackford, and Kirkland Banks-each recorded one hit. The High Wheelers also played solid defense, turning one double play and committing no errors, with Angel Mendoza leading the team with eight chances.

With the win, Glacier Range Riders take a 1-0 lead in the series. This is a best-of-five contest, so the first to three wins takes the crown. Glacier will play one more game at home tonight at 7:05 PM, gates will open at 3:30 PM for a pregame party at the stadium. This is the FINAL home game of 2024 at Glacier Bank Park, make sure to come out and send off the Range Riders to California with a series lead.

