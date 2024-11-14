Give the Gift of Unforgettable Memories this Holiday Season

November 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







At the Larks, we've created the ultimate way for your family to enjoy fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories all summer long. With the Larks Family Flock Plan, you'll never have to worry about missing out on a great time.

When I think of the Larks Family Flock Plan, I can't help but think about Gary. After our first season, Gary came into the Larks office with so much excitement - he was buying a Family Flock Plan for his younger sister. He was pumped to finally share his love and passion for baseball with his lifelong best friend, his sister!

Now, here's the twist: his sister, a self-proclaimed non-baseball fan, had attended a game with her company during our inaugural season. But the fun, the energy, the unforgettable moments at the ballpark completely won her over! She couldn't wait to come back the next season. Gary had the honor of giving her the best gift ever: FUN, MEMORIES, and the kind of EXPERIENCE only a Family Flock Plan can deliver.

What's the Family Flock Plan?

It's your ticket to ALL-INCLUSIVE FUN at Larks games! Whether you're cheering for the team or enjoying our lively, family-friendly atmosphere, the Family Flock Plan makes planning and prioritizing quality time together easy!

$25 Coupon Per Pack: You get $25 to spend on Larks gear per ticket!

You Pick the Amount of Games: Pick from a 4-game or 7-game pack

Cost Certainty-No Surprises: With an all inclusive ticket, you know precisely you're spending on each game. No need to buy additional food if you don't want to.

Family Flock Plan Discounts: Receive discounts on merchandise and concessions exclusive to Family Flock Plan Members.

Free Fun Zone: Free access for kids under 12 years old with bounce houses and more!

Best Seats: Seats with backs, armrests, and cup holders for our sold-out nights! From fireworks and entertainment acts to rivalry games and Motorboating Thursdays, you'll have the best view and the ultimate comfort for our premium games!

Flexible Scheduling: 24-hour cancellation-life happens, we get it! Just reschedule.

VIP Access: Enjoy special VIP access to other Larks events all year.

How Does the Plan Fit in My Busy Schedule?

Just like that perfect vacation or weekend getaway, planning ahead makes enjoying the family fun a breeze! With our flexible scheduling policy, pack members get the VIP treatment-move your tickets up to 24 hours before game time and even switch them preseason, before single game tickets go on sale!How Much Do I Save by Purchasing the Plan?

On average, fans spend $35 or more per night on a ticket and concessions. But with the Family Flock Plan, you get your ticket AND an all-you-can-eat buffet with soda, starting as low as $27 a ticket! A family of 4 can save at least $80 compared to buying individual tickets and food. More FUN, less spending - it's a win-win! Why Buy Now?

Shaded Seating: Only 107 seats available under the awning and they fill up fast!

Lower Ticket Costs: Single-game buyers pay 20% more per ticket, plus online fees.

Prioritize Time: Our most popular games sell out fast-without the Flock Plan, you risk missing out on crucial family time.

Give the Greatest Gift of FUN, Memories, and Experiences!

Just like Gary, who had the honor of sharing his lifelong love for baseball with his sister, you can give the gift of unforgettable moments with a Family Flock Plan! Gary was beyond excited to buy his sister a pack so they could experience the fun, excitement, and energy of the ballpark together - and now you can do the same! Whether it's sold-out games, fireworks nights, or special events, the Family Flock Plan guarantees you'll create memories that will last a lifetime.

Are you ready to share the joy and excitement of baseball with the people you love? Get your Family Flock Plan today and give the gift of an unforgettable experience!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 14, 2024

Give the Gift of Unforgettable Memories this Holiday Season - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.