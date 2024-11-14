Bismarck Larks and MDU Resources Group Select First Two Kids of the Month

Evie Randall and Tenly Reis-Shypkowski have been selected as the September and October Kids of the Month.

The Larks and MDU Resources are proud to announce our September and October Kids of the Month! Evie Randall and Tenly Reis-Shypkowski are incredible kids!

At just seven years old, Evie Randall has organized a heartwarming fundraiser to help other kids in need. Inspired after meeting 2023 Miss North Dakota, Sydney Helgeson, Evie decided she, too, wanted to make a difference. With support from her mom, her teacher, and even Miss North Dakota herself, Evie helped host a canvas painting class. The proceeds from this class went toward purchasing Squishmallows for kids in the hospital and those experiencing homelessness.

Evie's goal was simple: to bring comfort to kids facing tough times. "People in the hospital may be sad because they're sick and have cancer, and I wanted to give them a Squishmallow," said Evie. "I like helping people because it's kind."

The event raised over $2,500, enough to buy more than 200 Squishmallows. Evie proudly delivered them to Sanford Health and even helped hand them out to people experiencing homelessness in the area.

Our October Kid of the Month is also quite extraordinary. Six year old Tenly Reis-Shypkowski is one tough kid! Tenly suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a condition that causes her bones to be brittle and break more easily than normal. But while this makes it more difficult for her to participate in contact sports that has not stopped her from being active.

Tenly participates in swimming, basketball, soccer, gymnastics, and even archery! She always welcomes the opportunity to try a new sport, knowing her limits and working hard to make sure that she stays healthy while having fun.

Tenly is also strong in her faith, and does her best to show everyone around her love. She enjoys helping other kids at school, whether the task is big or small. She really is an amazing kid!

We're proud to celebrate kids like Evie and Tenly, whose compassion, drive, and determination are making a real impact in their communities. Their stories are just a couple of many we've highlighted through the Kid of the Month program, helping spread positivity and kindness. If you know an awesome kid with a great story, nominate them to be the next Kid of the Month, powered by MDU Resources, at larksbaseball.com.

