Give the Gift of Hockey with Amerks 65th Anniversary Holiday Packs

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that Amerks 65th Anniversary Holiday Packs are now on sale.

The Holiday Packs include two premium tickets to your choice of a 2020-21 Amerks regular-season home game in the first month of the season as well as four ticket vouchers that can be used for any remaining home game. Every Holiday Pack also comes with a commemorative holiday ornament bulb featuring the Amerks 65th anniversary season logo.

The package, which carries an overall value of over $160, is available to Amerks fans at a special holiday price of just $65.

Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday or by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS. Orders will be based on availability and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

There will be an additional $3.80 shipping fee for all Holiday Pack purchases. All orders that are placed by noon on Monday, Dec. 21 will be mailed before the Christmas holiday, but with no guarantee of delivery by Christmas Day. Due to COVID-19 health and safety regulations, there will be no pick-up option available at the Amerks Business Office.

Rochester's 2020-21 regular-season schedule will be announced at a later date with an anticipated start date slated for Feb. 5, 2021.

