Monsters Announce New Television Program on SportsTime Ohio, Monsters OT, Presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce a new television program, Monsters OT, presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine, that will debut this Thursday, November 19th at 6:30 p.m. on SportsTime Ohio.

Hosted by "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown, the half-hour program will feature a variety of recurring segments, team news, interviews, and appearances from Monsters coaches, players, staff members, and more. Delivered in an informal, light-hearted fashion, Monsters OT aims to entertain and inform both die-hard Cleveland hockey fans and those new to the sport.

"As an organization, we are truly excited about Monsters OT and all the possibilities it represents for our business, our fans, and our valued corporate partners," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Wednesday. "We are thrilled to connect with our passionate fans away from the rink and also look forward to bringing the excitement of Monsters Hockey to a new audience with the help of our great friends at SportsTime Ohio."

In the first episode of Monsters OT, fans can catch up on all the recent Monsters and AHL 'Headlines' courtesy of Anthem, hear from Monsters goaltender/Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen courtesy of Marathon, and take a look back at the 2016 Calder Cup Championship with 'Monster Memories' presented by HDS Brand Solutions. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for Monsters OT airtimes and dates with new episodes premiering on a monthly basis in the leadup to the 2020-21 season, exclusively on SportsTime Ohio.

