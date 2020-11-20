Give Thanks. Give Food. Let's #FeedSWMO this Holiday Season.

November 20, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - In a year where the importance of helping our neighbors has proved more important than ever, the Springfield Cardinals are placing the spotlight on food banks throughout the Springfield region this fall in an effort to Feed SWMO (#FeedSWMO) this holiday season.

The goal? With the Cardinals unable to hold our annual in-person Thanksgiving food drive due to COVID-19 protocols, our front office is still committed to making a food donation, and we're encouraging all Cardinals fans to consider making one of their own directly to a local food pantry!

Together, we can still #FeedSWMO and assist those in our community who are at risk of going hungry during the holidays and into the winter months. Some local-area food drop-off sites and food pantries are listed below.

According to Ozarks Food Harvest, one in five children and one in seven adults suffer from food insecurity. You can join us in helping by donating food or funds directly to a food pantry, as every $1 donated helps food pantries provide $10 worth of groceries.

For a full list of food pantries and websites, click the link below or visit springfieldcardinals.com.

Some Local Food Pantries:

Ash Grove Food Pantry -- 121 W Main St, Ash Grove, MO 65604

Crosslines of Springfield -- 1710 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield, MO 65802

Least of These -- 1720 W James River Rd, Ozark, MO 65721

Ozarks Food Harvest -- 2810 N Cedarbrook Ave, Springfield, MO 65803

People Helping People -- 210 N Pine Ave, Republic, MO 65738

Salvation Army Food Pantry -- 1707 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, MO 65802

Victory Mission -- 1715 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65803

Find out where you can help.

Stocking Stuffers are back for 2020!

If you missed adding to your Promo Item collection this year, don't worry... Santa is on his way! The Springfield Cardinals Stocking Stuffer Special offers an affordable and easy holiday gift option for all the Cardinals fans on your list. Click the link below to order yours right now!

The 2020 Stocking Stuffer special will include:

- Your choice of one available past Promotional Giveaway or Theme Item (click below for a full list of items).

- Two tickets to a Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Game.

- All for only $28.

Each available Promotional Giveaway Item has a limited quantity, so order your Stocking Stuffer Special and pick out your item early for the best selection.

Fans can order their Stocking Stuffer Special online or by calling the Front Office at 417-863-0395. For fans ordering online, once your order is placed, a staff member will call you to select your specific item. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Home Clubhouse will not be open this year to pick out items as in years past.

Once purchased, Stocking Stuffer Specials may be picked up outside the Cardinals Front Office. Please call 417-863-0395 when you arrive Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm, and a staff member will bring your items to you.

UPDATE: If you previously ordered an Alternate Site Shirt or Alternate Site Baseball, those are available for pick-up at the Cardinals Front Office. Please call 417-863-0395 when you arrive and your items will be brought out to you. Thanksgiving Long Sleeve Shirts will be available for pick up starting on November 19.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.