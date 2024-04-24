Gill's Minnows Kids Club: Free Registration Now Open

April 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Registration is open for Gill's Minnows Kids Club for the 2024 season. The club is completely free courtesy of our Kids Club presenting sponsor, Kohler Credit Union. Gill's Minnows Kids Club is intended for ages 4-12.

All kids club members will receive a membership card, 3 Reserved Grandstand vouchers valid for the 2024 season, 3 Kids Zone passes, a Chinooks hat, and 10% off at the Tackle Box Team Store at Moonlight Graham Field.

Registration is open until June 15th. Kids club memberships can be picked up beginning May 18th at the Kohler Credit Union & Chinooks Community Block Party at the Kohler Credit Union Mequon branch. Starting on May 28th, memberships can then be picked up at the following Kohler Credit Union locations: Mequon, Grafton, Saukville, West Bend. All memberships must be picked up from Kohler Credit Union by July 1st.

Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The 2024 season kicks off on Friday, May 31st at 6:35pm. Ticket memberships, mini game packages, group tickets are all currently on sale. Our full promotional schedule can be found on our website.

Northwoods League Stories from April 24, 2024

