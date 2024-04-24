Spicy Signings: Loggers Secure Rajun Cajun Trio

April 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - With opening day of the 2024 season set to arrive exactly five weeks from today the La Crosse Loggers continue to bolster their roster and today team officials announced the signing of a trio of players from nationally ranked Louisiana-Lafayette. Freshmen pitchers Tate Hess and Chase Morgan will accompany backstop Clay Wargo to Loggers country this summer to tackle the Northwoods League experience.

Right-hander Tate Hess is in the midst of his rookie campaign for #14 ranked Rajun Cajuns, having appeared in five games to-date, striking out seven batters over four innings of work. The Singer, La. native was a three-time all-state selection at Singer High School before stepping foot on the Louisiana-Lafayette campus. Hess was also a 2021 PBR Futures Game Participant.

Joining Hess in the trek north to La Crosse will be fellow freshman pitcher Chase Morgan who is enjoying a breakout spring season. The 6-3, 195-pound lefty was named a mid-season freshman all-American by Perfect Game has settled into a weekend rotation spot for the Cajuns, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.70 ERA to-date over 14 appearances (8 starts). The Cypress, Tex. native has struck out 43 batters in 46.1 innings pitched and has limited batters to a .174 batting average.

A familiar face, and glove, will be coming with the Rajun Cajun hurlers as veteran catcher Clay Wargo will also dawn the Logger pinstripes this summer. The junior defensive stalwart from Huntingtown, Md. is in his second season in Louisiana after starting his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina. Wargo has appeared in 20 games for the Cajuns this spring and has blasted one home run and driven in seven. A season ago he appeared in 15 games, splitting time with former Logger catcher Julian Brock who is now in the Texas Rangers farm system.

Hess, Morgan, Wargo and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.