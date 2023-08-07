Giants Fall in Road Trip Finale

The San Jose Giants closed out their 12-game Southern California road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday evening at San Manuel Stadium. Inland Empire produced consecutive three-run innings early in the contest and never looked back en route to claiming the series finale. With the defeat, the Giants (56-46 overall, 16-20 second half) settle for a split of the six-game set with the first-place Sixers and finish their road trip with a 5-7 record.

Diego Velasquez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Tanner O'Tremba (2-for-3) had two hits apiece to lead San Jose offensively in Sunday's setback. The Giants out-hit the 66ers by an 8-7 margin, but went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and grounded into five double plays.

Both of San Jose's runs came in the top of the first inning. With one out, Alexander Suarez was hit by a pitch before Velasquez stepped to the plate and belted an RBI double off the fence in deep right center giving the Giants an early lead. The double was Velasquez's team-leading 25th of the season (second in the California League). Andrew Kachel then hit a slow roller in front of home plate that Inland Empire pitcher Ryan Langford fielded, but threw wildly down the right field line. Kachel was credited with a single on the play while the Langford throwing error allowed Velasquez to score for a 2-0 San Jose advantage.

Dylan Cumming started on the mound for the Giants and began his outing by setting the first four batters he faced. However with one out in the bottom of the second, Cumming issued consecutive walks to Ben Gobbel and Denzer Guzman before Cam Williams lined an RBI single into right center field. Then with Peter Burns at the plate, Williams stole second and when the throw from catcher Luke Shliger bounced into center field, Guzman came home to tie the game. Burns eventually worked a walk before Jeremy Arocho's sacrifice fly plated Williams giving the Sixers a 3-2 lead.

Inland Empire then kept the pressure on with three more runs against Cumming in the bottom of the third. Four straight hits started the inning as Mike Peabody led off with a single before Cole Fontenelle also singled. Jadiel Sanchez was up next and he laced a triple to the fence in right center that easily scored both runners. Gobbel followed with an RBI single as Sanchez came home for a 6-2 66ers cushion.

The Giants had baserunners in every inning except the top of the second, but failed to score after their two-run first. San Jose grounded into double plays in five straight innings from the fourth through the eighth. In the top of the fifth, P.J Hilson reached on a one-out error, advanced to third on an errant pick-off throw before Turner Hill walked, but Jose Ramos grounded into an inning-ending double play. In the sixth, the Giants loaded the bases with one out on two walks and an HBP, but Anthony Rodriguez's sharp grounder to third turned into a 5-4-3 inning-ending double play. In the top of the seventh, Dilan Rosario and Hilson started the inning with consecutive singles to put runners on first and second, however Hill followed with another double play. Then in the eighth, a Velasquez leadoff single and an O'Tremba one-out single put two runners on, but Shilger's double play ended the threat.

Langford (2-2) earned the win after pitching 5 1/3 innings with two runs (both earned) allowed. Three 66ers relievers combined to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Cumming (4-2) was saddled with the loss after surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits over five innings of work. He walked three and struck out five.

The Giants dropped the final three games of the series to Inland Empire after winning the first three contests this week.

Diego Velasquez had two hits for the Giants in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Inland Empire

Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game set against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tuesday's series opener is a 6:30 PM first pitch. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets and information on upcoming promotions.

