Ghost Peppers Sign Luis Aviles & Parker Kruglewicz

March 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers are signing catcher Luis Aviles and relief pitcher Parker Kruglewicz to contracts for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Aviles, 25, played at Rice University and Tulane University before joining the Atlantic League. In 2022 with Tulane, Aviles hit .306 with a 1.013 OPS, crushing 13 home runs in 53 games.

Kruglewicz, 23, is a right-hander from Greer, South Carolina who attended Winthrop University. He made 18 appearances with Williamsport of the MLB Draft League last season, posting a 2.18 ERA and recording 30 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.

Aviles and Kruglewicz are the sixth and seventh player signings announced by Gastonia.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

C Gavin Stupienski

C Luis Aviles

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

The team will aim to announce a player signing every Friday for the remainder of the offseason.

The Ghost Peppers open the 2025 season on Friday, April 25 against the York Revolution. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Single game tickets are currently on sale. Contact the Ghost Peppers office at 980-415-2255, or visit www.ghostpeppersbaseball.com for more information.

