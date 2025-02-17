Ghost Peppers Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 17, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers announced the team's Promotional Schedule for the 2025 season on Monday.

The Ghost Peppers will bring back a family-friendly lineup of promotional nights that also caters to different themes and interests for fans. Several staple nights such as Military Appreciation (May 24 & 25), Christmas in July (July 18 & 19) and Charlotte Checkers Night (September 16) will return to the promo lineup, while the team will introduce several new nights such as Star Wars Night (May 10), Pepperfest Wrestling Night (June 7), Kids Takeover (July 20) and Superhero Night (August 23).

The following is Gastonia's 2025 Promotional Schedule (please note additional promos maybe added throughout the season):

April 25

Opening Day! Come out to CaroMont Health Park on April 25 for Opening Day! The Ghost Peppers host the reigning champion York Revolution to begin the 2025 campaign. The road to a fourth consecutive playoff appearance starts on Friday the 25th at 7 p.m.

April 25 & 26

Fan Fest! Welcome back to another season of Gastonia Baseball! We'll open up the season with Fan Fest for the first two Ghost Pepper games, which includes contests, autograph sessions from the team and other displays for the fans to enjoy while taking in the opening series. Make sure to come out for Fan Fest!

April 26

Welcome to Scoville! On the second day of the season, we're celebrating CaroMont Health Park and the home field advantage that comes with it! Gastonia owned a 46-17 home record last season, which was the best mark in the Atlantic League. Winning 73% of home games is pretty remarkable, so we welcome you to Scoville!

April 27

Mascot Birthday! Come out to CaroMont Health Park for the first Family Funday Sunday, where we'll celebrate our mascot's birthday! Join in along with our mascot's friends from area teams and partners. While the Ghost Peppers conclude the opening series against York, you can enjoy the birthday bash!

May 9

Celebrate Gaston Outdoors! Gastonia's first weekend series against the High Point Rockers will kick off with Gaston Outdoors Night! Several partners of Gaston Tourism will have a presence at the park with tabling so they're able to watch the highly anticipated rivalry matchup.

May 10

Star Wars Night! Come aboard Lord Vader's starship and explore the Outer Rim with us to celebrate Star Wars Night! Our home planet of Mustafar needs support to take down the Trade Federation once and for all. The Ghost Peppers will show the Rockers first hand how much they underestimate the power of the dark side!

May 11

Mother's Day! Searching for a Mother's Day gift this year? Look no further! Bring her to a Ghost Peppers game on May 11 to celebrate everything she's done for you and those around her. You can take her to the conclusion of the series against the Rockers (and maybe get her some jewelry too!)

May 24 & 25

Military Appreciation. Be sure to come to the ballpark May 24 and 25 to celebrate Military Appreciation Weekend! We'll honor our active duty and veteran military heroes while the Ghost Peppers battle the archrival Rockers.

May 29

Cowboy & Country! Yippee-ki-yay Ghost Pepper fans! May 29 is Cowboy & Country Night, where we'll have country music and cowboy hats galore. You'll get to witness the roughest and toughest brawl in the Southeast, as Gastonia draws off with Southern Maryland.

June 7

Pepperfest Wrestling Night! If you smell what The Rock is cooking, you may be enticed by this game in particular! Get ready to yell "Wooooooo" as loud as your heart desires for Pepperfest at the park. The Ghost Peppers will wrestle it out with the Dirty Birds on June 7!

June 20 & 21

Cancer Awareness. Throughout the weekend of June 20, we are saluting those currently fighting, those who have conquered and remembering those we have lost to cancer. We will honor Jackson Hall, who tragically passed away at the age of 12 last March after a battle with cancer. Jackson and his family will always be in our hearts.

July 4-6

Great American Bash! Feeling patriotic? Then you should come to CaroMont Health Park to celebrate Independence Day by watching America's Pastime while eating hot dogs in true patriotic fashion! Our 4th of July celebration gets underway earlier than other Friday games, so make sure to take in all the action starting at 4 pm and then stay for fireworks after the game. On Sunday the 6th, there will be a viewing of the 1975 blockbuster "Jaws" after the Ghost Peppers take on the Rockers to conclude the bash. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic American film with us!

July 8

Retro Gaming Night! July 8 is Retro Gaming Night at the park! From "Bases Loaded" to "Baseball Stars," we'll celebrate the history of baseball in retro gaming as Gastonia hosts Charleston. You can be sure Gastonia will be on its A-Game!

July 10

80s Night, Ft. Back to the Future! When our pitcher dials it up to 88 miles-per-hour, you're gonna see some serious s***! Come to the park to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Back to the Future" on 80s Night! Make sure to stay after the game for a showing of the hit movie - you may not be ready for it yet, but your kids are gonna love it!!

July 18 & 19

Christmas in July! HO HO HO! It's never too early - or too hot - to get back in the Christmas spirit with Santa and the Ghost Peppers. Come celebrate Christmas in July the weekend of July 18 as the Peppers take on the FerryHawks!

July 20

Kids Takeover! In this game - KIDS RULE! Children will have the opportunity to be the star of the Kids Takeover Game. Come out to CaroMont Health Park on Sunday, July 20 to see the kids take over!

August 9

Faith & Family! Join us in welcoming all areas of faith for our Faith and Family Night! We'll celebrate fans from various churches and religious organizations throughout Gaston County, as the Ghost Peppers host the Dirty Birds.

August 22

Beaches & Baseball! Bring your towels and sunblock because it's time for Beaches & Baseball Night at the park! We'll have summer music and beach-themed games for you to participate in while the Ghost Peppers play the Stormers.

August 23

Superhero Night! What do the Ghost Peppers fight for? Truth, justice and the American way. Come out to CaroMont Health Park on August 23 for Superhero Night to cheer on your friendly neighborhood Peppers! You're going to Marvel at how super our players perform on the diamond.

September 6

Fan Appreciation! Come out to celebrate... YOU! We'd love to show our appreciation to our fans for supporting the Ghost Peppers all season long. We're thankful for our fans each and every day, so we want to dedicate September 6 to showcase it!

September 16

Charlotte Checkers Night! We're celebrating the Checkers, our hockey sibling across the river in Charlotte! You'll get to meet Chubby, the mascot for the Checkers. Come to the park rocking Charlotte Checker jerseys, as we near the start of the AHL season!

Weekly Promos:

Tuesday

Chewsday! Bring your best friend to CaroMont Health Park for Chewsday! Your dogs are invited to join in every Tuesday while you watch the Ghost Peppers in action. How could you pawsibly turn that down??

Wednesday

Senior Series! Rise and shine for Wednesday day games! Seniors are more than welcome to come to the park and reminisce about the good ole days, when ball games were only played while it was light out. Our special start time each Wednesday is 12:30, so we'll be sure to see you then!

Thursday

Thirsty Thursday! Buschhhh. Each Thursday at CaroMont Health Park, 16 oz Busch Light cans are only $3! Enjoy a brew-tiful baseball game on Thirsty Thursday!

