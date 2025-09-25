Get to Know the 2025 NWSL Rookies: Pietra Tordin: Rookies Presented by Ally

Published on September 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Pietra Tordin, forward for the Portland Thorns, talks with @ally about her upbringing, professional soccer goals, and financial wisdom!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 25, 2025

Gotham FC Returns Home for Friday Clash with Portland - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.