Get to Know Jeff Teat

November 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Not every team can say they have the best lacrosse player in the world on their team, but the Black Bears aren't just any team. With the inaugural home opener just a day away, excitement is building in Ottawa. It certainly helps having household name Jeff Teat on the roster. Teat, born and raised in Brampton, Ontario, began playing lacrosse at just three years old.

Even at such a young age, Teat loved all things lacrosse. His father, Dan, played professional lacrosse for over a decade and has since moved on to the role of coach.

"I always grew up around the rink," recalls Teat. "My earliest memories of me with a stick was being a ball boy at my dad's games, loving the game, just being around the rink as much as possible."

Now 27 years old, Teat hasn't lost the love and passion he had for lacrosse as a kid. Even with the pressure and expectation that comes with being as talented as he is, Teat remains calm, cool, and collected.

"No, pressure. No pressure at all," Teat says with a smile. "I like to keep as calm as possible and just focus on the task at hand. I love to have fun and enjoy it. I think that's a big part of it. When you have fun and enjoy it as much as I try to, it takes away a lot of pressure."

As the season opener draws nearer, Teat's impressive career resume continues to grow. Just this past week, Teat was named the top forward in the NLL as voted on by league coaches and GMs. Earlier this month, he was named the first captain in franchise history. While his talent on the turf speaks for itself, he has proven himself a leader in the locker room, too.

"I like to lead by example," Teat explains when asked about his leadership style. "I think for me, it's getting to know everybody on the team and building great relationships, especially with new guys. From there, you can gage how people react to certain things. For me, it's making sure I'm ready to go. I also rely on a lot of our older guys for veteran leadership. I look up to a lot of guys."

A big part of Teat's game and leadership style is communication. There's no such thing as an individual effort with Teat. He recognizes that it takes the effort of a team to succeed.

"I think there's always a time and a place," he notes. "If you have a great feel for the team, the locker room, the flow of the game, you know when to speak up. That's one thing I'm really trying to focus on. We love to have an open line of communication on and off the floor."

Being named captain of the Black Bears isn't Teat's only first this season. This year will mark his first time playing lacrosse professionally in his home province of Ontario. Playing close to home isn't something Teat takes for granted.

"It's exciting to be close to home," he says. "My family can come watch and visit, which is super important to me. Coming from a big lacrosse family, if they're not there in person, they're watching on TV. But if they can get to the game, they'll be there in person. It's a great feeling and I think it's a good start for our franchise having a lot of family and friends come support us."

Growing up in the GTA, it would have been easy for Teat to cheer for the Toronto Rock in his youth, but he never did. "My father never played for them," he explains. "I definitely live closer to Toronto than here, but this is home now."

Teat is all in for the Black Bears this season. With an already impressive start to his career, the sky's the limit for the young forward. To see him play live, grab your tickets to the Black Bears' inaugural home opener tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.