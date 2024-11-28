Colorado Opens 2024-25 Slate Via Faceoff Weekend Showcase vs. Vancouver

National Lacrosse League action is officially BACK this holiday weekend as the box-based league prepares to open its 2024-25 NLL Faceoff Weekend with five action-packed contests. And while the Toronto Rock and Ottawa Black Bears will kick things off with the first game of the season Friday night, the Colorado Mammoth and Vancouver Warriors are primed to renew their rivalry inside the LOUD HOUSE Nov. 29 as the league's second and final opening night battle.

Just ten teams have the honor of participating in this year's Week 1 slate, with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Rochester Knighthawks, Saskatchewan Rush, Albany FireWolves, Philadelphia Wings and San Diego Seals getting in on the fun throughout the remainder of the weekend.

But if you're here reading, you likely came for the hype surrounding Friday night's LOUD HOUSE Appreciation Night showcase, which doubles as Colorado's respective Home Opener as the organization tips its cap to its longtime dedicated supporters. Knowing more than 10,000 fans are expected to end their Black Friday inside Ball Arena as we welcome lacrosse back to the LOUD HOUSE means the boys are going to be serenaded by cowbells and the rowdy cheers from the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse! Prizes will be given away. Goals will be scored.

A good time will be had by all - Especially knowing some of the team's biggest personalities and on-field presence are returning to the turf, including the likes of Dillon Ward and Connor Robinson, who ended the 2023-24 season on the team's Injured Reserve List.

Of course, a man by the name of Flyin' Ryan Lee is also expected to be back on the turf this season, though his status for Friday night's opening remains up in the air as he continues to ramp-up activity after missing the past season and a half with a lower-body injury. Regardless of whether he suits up or not, the team is beyond "thankful" to have him back around on a weekly basis. As the franchise's single-season scoring record-holder, putting up a whopping 119 points (34g, 85a) during the team's eventual NLL Championship-capturing campaign, he's an obvious asset when it comes to on-floor production.

But it's his presence in the locker room, travelling as a leader of the offensive group that will be cherished most as he's reunited with Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop and fellow righties in Zed Williams, Tyson Gibson, Connor Kelly and company. Of course, with some additional attention and bodies likely to gravitate toward Lee's side of the floor as he resumes his quarterback role, lefties like Eli McLaughlin (who's coming off a career-high 93-point season), Connor Robinson and newcomer Will Malcom should have plenty of space to operate across the set.

Which brings up a bit of an elephant in the room. Having acquired Tyson Gibson ahead of the squad's pair of NLL Finals appearances a few years back, the Mammoth gave up its first-round selection in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft in order to acquire the reigning NLL Rookie of the Year, meaning the team was without a first-round selection during September's talent-selecting showcase. After finishing No. 15 overall last season, that pick eventually turned into the No. 1 overall selection, which the Philadelphia Wings used to select a potential star talent in Brennan O'Neill. Never fun losing out on a prize like that - But at the time, General Manager Brad Self and company assumed the team would be rather competitive for seasons to come. So, it only made sense to load up the roster and push for the ultimate prize: An NLL Championship.

Gibson, himself, has been quite the treat in the O-zone, specifically stepping up last season as Lee missed the entire season. Up to 164 points (56g, 108a) in 57 regular season appearances, Gibson has been a darling to Mammoth fans since arriving. All things considered, sending that pick was worth it, as Tyson played a sincere roll in helping the boys win it all two seasons back.

The other balancing factor, which wasn't exactly in the crystal ball lookaheads, but helped the Mammoth exit the whole scenario with a "win," Colorado was able to bring forward Will Malcom home, back to the organization who drafted him, during the league's 2024 Dispersal Draft over the offseason. Slotting into the No. 1 overall selection after finishing at the bottom of the NLL's table standings in 2023-24, the Mammoth were still able to exit a down season by reloading and retooling, thus leading us to this year's "bounce back" narrative.

Several fan-favorites like Joey Cupido, Josh Sullivan, Chris Wardle, Tyler Carlson and beyond have either signed with other teams or moved on from professional lacrosse at this time. Knowing "Lightning" Joey Cupido returns to the LOUD HOUSE Dec. 21 for what will be a teary-eyed reunion means fans will have their opportunity to show their thanks and appreciation. But let's keep those eyes dry for now and focus on the fresh faces set to don the Mammoth crest this time around!

A majority of the team's veteran core has remained intact. Captain Robert Hope and his longtime defensive partners in Jordan Gilles, Tim Edwards, Warren Jeffrey, Brett Craig are set to go to war with the younger returning talents like Jalen Chaster, Sean Kriwokon, Owen Down and company. But it's the rookie back-enders like Owen Rahn (who the team selected in the second round during the 2024 NLL Entry draft) and Conner Cook who may be surrounded with the most mystery ahead of their respective first-year campaigns. Newcomer veterans in Damon Edwards and Dalton Sulver could draw into the lineup as the season progresses, but aren't expected to be active on Friday night.

When it comes to netminding, All-Pro Dillon "The Wall" Ward returns for his eleventh season defending the LOUD HOUSE pipes. Primed to return to his typically league-leading form after being left out to dry more times than usual last season, the big-bodied goaltender will be ready for whatever Vancouver and each of the league's other 12 teams can throw his way. Flanked by a pair of rookie, 19-year-old goalies in first-years Nathan Whittom and Ethan Robertson, Ward will be relied upon heavily once again as the youngsters will wait in the wings, itching to get their first professional reps. Whittom will begin the season on the Active Roster, while Robertson will start the season on the team's Practice Player List, likely to get some quality reps with his Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) unit throughout the season as well.

On the offensive end of the equation, Lee headlines the right-handed group, joined by Connor Kelly, Zed Williams and Tyson Gibson to comprise one of the nastiest groups of righties in the league. Add in Eli McLaughlin, Will Malcom, Connor Robinson, Thomas Vela and friends and it's rather apparent the team means business when it comes to scoring goals. Sophomore forward Ben McDonald is set to begin the season on the squad's Practice Player List after earning his spot in this fall's Training Camp.

Across the turf awaits a Vancouver Warriors squad who ended the 2023-24 season with an 8-10 record and No. 12 rank during the league's first season of Unified Standings action. Seemingly stuck in a bit of a rebuild for the past few seasons, the squad has some key pieces in place but just hasn't rostered a complete and competitive team for a few years now. Attempting to trade for Christian Del Bianco over the offseason as the netminder's Calgary-based struggles continued, they weren't able to pry the All-Pro from the Roughnecks, instead forced to see what level of services Aden Walsh and Connor O'Toole can provide.

Offensively, things start and end with forward Keegan Bal, who's been lighting the league up on a regular basis for several years now. Leading the Warriors with a standout 105 points (49g, 56a) last season, it was primarily Bal and Adam Charalambides who filled nets most regularly for the up-and-down squad. Helping the team go on a late-season run, Charalambides notched 98 points (37g, 61a) in his own 18 regular season appearances, taking the next step in becoming a sincere scoring threat game in and game out. Ryan Martel's 73 points (34g, 39a) represented the team's third-best scoring totals, while veteran Kevin Crowley (58 points: 25g, 33a) and Riley Loewen (52 points: 15g, 37a) rounded out the squad's 50-point scorers.

On the defensive front, it's hard not to start with two-way threat Reid Bowering, who put together another encouraging season as one of the team's main building blocks. Recording 14 points (6g, 8a), 112 loose balls and 14 caused turnovers in 16 games played, the kid truly can do it all, and will be atop the Mammoth's scouting list ahead of the Friday showdown. The same could be said for Owen Grant, who logged 14 points (8g, 6a) of his own, adding 96 loose balls and 25 caused turnovers. Not quite as youthful as the aforementioned back-enders, albeit plenty experienced, veteran Ryan Dilks returns for another season with the Warriors after notching an NLL-best 46 caused turnovers in addition to his six points (1g, 5a) and 102 loose balls.

Vancouver, just like Colorado, is wading through some experimental waters as both teams have welcomed a few more youngsters to the opening night Active Roster than seasons past. Throw in some Season Opener butterflies and 10,000+ rowdy LOUD HOUSE fanatics and it's easy to see why Friday night's Faceoff Weekend showcase is one of the most anticipated games of the weekend. A fresh start can be the biggest motivator sometimes. But only time will tell how hungry the burgundy and black contingent is this time around.

