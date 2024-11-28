Warriors Ready for Regular Season Action in Tilt against Mammoth

The Vancouver Warriors are excited to get the season going for their first matchup in the Mile High City against the Colorado Mammoth.

The Warriors finished 1-0-1 in exhibition play, topping the Mammoth 16-9 and narrowly losing to the Calgary Roughnecks 14-13 in a shootout.

In the forward group, rookies Payton Cormier and Johnathan Peshko kick off their inaugural seasons with the Warriors. Cormier and Peshko add more power to an already potent offence, each of them scoring in both preseason games.

Vancouver returns their top three scorers from last season - Keegan Bal, Adam Charlambides and Ryan Martel. Last season in two meetings against the Mammoth, Bal tallied 12 points (4G, 8A), Charalambides had a dozen of his own (4G, 8A), and Martel had five points (1G, 4A).

The Warriors had balanced scoring in both preseason games, and nearly every forward scored against the Roughnecks.

The Warriors' defensive core is back, led by veteran - and captain - Brett Mydske. NLL Defensive Player of the Year, Ryan Dilks is part of the returning veteran core ready to make it tough for the Mammoth on Friday. Free agent signing Jeff Cornwall will suit up in his first NLL game for Vancouver, while Remo Schenato and Alec Stathakis have proven to be strong additions for the franchise in both preseason games.

Goaltenders Aden Walsh and Connor O'Toole are between the pipes for Vancouver, both netminders seeing action in the preseason. Last year, Walsh stepped into the starting spot midway through the season, helping the Warriors to a 6-2 record over their last eight games.

The Warriors are looking to turn history around in Ball Arena on Friday. Since 2019, the Mammoth hold a 9-3 record over the Warriors and Colorado has been a perfect 6-0 on their home floor.

After missing last season due to a lower-body injury, Mammoth forward Ryan Lee returns to game action this year.

There's plenty of B.C. talent to keep your eye out for on Colorado's roster. Defenceman Connor Robinson and forward Will Malcom represent New Westminster, Malcom is a new addition to the Mammoth, selected first overall in the dispersal draft.

Local talent in the forward group also includes Burnaby's Thomas Vela, Delta's Ben McDonald, and Surrey's Eli McLaughlin. The back end has Richmond's Jordan Gilles and Coquitlam's Jalen Chaster.

The Warriors matchup against the Mammoth in Colorado at Ball Arena on Friday, November 29th at 6:30 p.m. PT. You can catch the action on TSN or stream it on TSN+. It's free to sign up for TSN+ and you can do so here.

The Warriors open their home schedule on Friday December 13th at Rogers Arena versus the Rochester Knighthawks. For season tickets, group tickets, premium options and all ticketing options, please go to vancouverwarriors.com.

