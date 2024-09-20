Get Ready for the Outcome! Presented by TonyBet
September 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Are you ready for The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet?
On October 19, the final four regular season matches of the #CanPL season take place at the same time, with playoff spots and the CPL Shield potentially on the line
The OneSoccer YouTube channel is the place to be, with all four games available worldwide for FREE
: https://canpl.ca/article/canadian-premier-league-announces-the-outcome-presented-by-tonybet-as-regular-season-finale-nears
