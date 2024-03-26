Get Ready for Lynchburg Hillcats Opening Day

March 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce their schedule for their 2024 Opening Day on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:30 p.m.

This year, the Hillcats will return open their home slate against in-state foe, the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Fans in attendance will receive a magnetic schedule highlighting all of the games this season along with upcoming promotions. Gates will open an hour before the game.

With Opening Day falling on a Tuesday, fans will also receive a free ticket to the next Tuesday home game while leaving the game courtesy of our Two Fur Tuesday campaign. Therefore, purchasing one Opening Day Ticket means you can receive up to 10 additional free tickets for Tuesday games the rest of the season.

Tickets for Opening Day are available now at lynchburg-hillcats.com or by calling the box office at 434-528-1144.

