Get 'Em Before They'Re Gone: Canaries Open Online Ticket Sales

June 26, 2020 - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Attending live pro baseball in Sioux Falls just got easier!

Sioux Falls Canaries tickets are now available online via Ticketmaster, just in time for the Canaries' season opener on July 3.

Tickets are available for all 60 games at the Birdcage this season, including St. Paul Saints home games. From July 3 to September 10, baseball will be played six days a week at the Birdcage, with fans in attendance.

The Birdcage's capacity will be roughly half of a typical season, with rows blocked off to adhere to social distancing. The Canaries are anticipating sellout crowds for their most popular games of the year, including Opening Night on July 3, Military Night on July 11, Christmas in July Night on July 24, and Hall of Fame Bobblehead Night on July 31. Don't miss your chance to enjoy live baseball in Sioux Falls in 2020!

The Canaries will release a full COVID-19 readiness plan at a later date.

