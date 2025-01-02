Georgia Swarm Set to Defend Undefeated Streak against Rochester Knighthawks

January 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm (4-0) are poised to continue their historic start to the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season as they host the Rochester Knighthawks (1-4) on Saturday, January 4, at 7:30 PM at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena in Duluth. The series between these two rivals is currently tied 4-4, with the Swarm's last victory against Rochester at Gas South Arena occurring on March 8, 2022.

A win on Saturday would solidify Georgia's best-ever season opening with a 5-0 record, a feat unmatched in franchise history. The Swarm's last 4-0 start occurred in 2017, a season that culminated in an NLL championship victory.

Native Heritage Night: Honoring the Creator's Game

In addition to the high-stakes match, the Swarm will celebrate Native Heritage Night, recognizing the Indigenous origins of lacrosse. This tribute highlights the sport's deep cultural significance and offers fans an opportunity to engage in educational and cultural programming:

4:45 PM: Doors open.

5:00 PM: A stickball demonstration on the turf near Section 107 showcases the traditional game that inspired modern lacrosse.

5:30 PM: A Q&A session in the Club Level Lounge Features Swarm players, including Lyle Thompson, and representatives from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Main Concourse: Fans can shop limited-edition Native Heritage Night merchandise and visit Cherokee arts and crafts vendors.

Halftime: Performance featuring Warrior Dancers.

Attendance for the pregame programming is included with a game ticket, but fans are encouraged to RSVP.

Swarm vs. Knighthawks: A Rivalry Renewed

Rochester enters the matchup eager to break a four-game losing streak, leveraging an offense led by Connor Fields, Ryan Smith, and former Swarm player Ryan Lanchbury. Georgia, however, continues to exceed expectations, combining a dynamic offense with stalwart defense.

Offensive Dominance

The Swarm's balanced offensive attack has produced 47 goals on 286 shots across four games. Lyle Thompson leads the team with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists), supported by Andrew Kew (19 points), Bryan Cole, and Brendan Bomberry (15 points each). This depth creates consistent challenges for opposing defenses.

Impenetrable Defense

Defensively, goaltender Brett Dobson has been a standout, boasting an 80% save rate and 201 saves so far this season. Team captain Jordan MacIntosh has been equally instrumental, contributing six blocked shots, 19 loose balls, and three caused turnovers. Together, they form a defense that has stymied opponents throughout the season.

A Matchup to Watch

Saturday's game promises to be a tightly contested battle, as Rochester seeks redemption and Georgia aims to make history with their first-ever 5-0 season start. The Swarm's home-field advantage and recent success against the Knighthawks add an extra layer of anticipation to this already exciting matchup.

Don't miss the action-doors open at 4:45 PM, with pregame festivities kicking off at 5:00 PM. Georgia will also be wearing special Native Heritage night jerseys designed by Lyle Thompson. Nine jerseys will be publicly auction on Dash Auction. Ticket holders attending the game with have a chance to bid on more jerseys and will receive a link for that auction.

