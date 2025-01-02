Albany FireWolves Partner with Common Roots Brewing Company to Release FireWolves Lager

January 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced Common Roots Brewing Company as a partner as well as the launch of FireWolves Lager.

This partnership will kick off tonight Thursday, January 2 at the Common Roots Albany Outpost at 5 PM with the launch of FireWolves Lager. Fans are welcome to attend. The address is: 19 Quackenbush Square, Albany, NY 12207

"Common Roots Brewing Company is thrilled to partner with the Albany FireWolves in offering FireWolves Lager starting on January 2nd, 2025," said Rich Wilson, Director of Food, Beverage & Taproom Operations for Common Roots Brewing Company. "This partnership embodies our organizations' shared values of teamwork and community. We are so excited to share it with the Capital Region and continue to drive camaraderie and excitement to Downtown Albany!"

The FireWolves and Common Roots Brewing Company are excited to launch a new FireWolves branded beer that will be available at Common Roots locations, local restaurants and bars, and at all FireWolves home games.

"The FireWolves are excited to have Common Roots Brewing Company as a partner as we work together to provide the best entertainment and hospitality opportunities in the Capital Region," said Phil Bardsley, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Albany FireWolves. "Launching the FireWolves Lager and offering more opportunities for our fans to enjoy downtown Albany is a huge step forward to helping grow our community."

The FireWolves are back in action this Saturday, January 4 at MVP Arena at 7 pm against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. This game will be Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care which will honor the life of Tucker Williams and those affected by cancer. Both teams will wear specialty jerseys designed by Dyson Williams that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will go to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer.

Get your tickets for Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care now! Tickets are lower than ever before starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

