Georgia Swarm off to a Red-Hot 4-0 Start in the NLL Season

December 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Atlanta's sports scene is no stranger to passionate fans and exciting teams, but right now, the Georgia Swarm is stealing the spotlight. The professional lacrosse team is off to a blazing 4-0 start in the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, rekindling memories of their 2017 championship-winning campaign. With a mix of offensive firepower and defensive grit, the Swarm has emerged as Atlanta's team to watch as the new year begins.

A Thrilling Start to the Season

The Swarm's latest triumph-a nail-biting 13-12 victory over the Colorado Mammoth-showcased the team's resilience and talent. The game's decisive moment came with just 53 seconds left when Andrew Kew scored a rebounded dive-in goal, sealing the win and keeping the Swarm's perfect record intact.

Offensive Firepower on Full Display

The Swarm's offense has notched 47 goals on 286 shots through their first four games. Their balanced attack keeps opponents guessing, with multiple players stepping up as scoring threats.

Lyle Thompson, one of the league's premier talents, leads the charge with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists). He's joined by Andrew Kew, who has contributed 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists), while Bryan Cole and Brendan Bomberry have each added 15 points. This offensive depth is a key reason for the Swarm's early success.

A Defense That Dominates

While the offense is lighting up scoreboards, the defense has been just as impressive. Goaltender Brett Dobson has been a wall in the net, boasting an 80% save rate and 201 saves so far-an average of 10 saves per game. His reliability between the pipes gives the Swarm a solid foundation.

Captain Jordan MacIntosh has been instrumental in anchoring the defensive unit. A leader on and off the field, MacIntosh's stats speak volumes: six blocked shots, 19 loose balls, and three caused turnovers. His presence has inspired a defense that frustrates opposing offenses at every turn.

What's Next for the Swarm?

As the new year approaches, the Georgia Swarm is buzzing with confidence. Fans and analysts alike are speculating whether this hot start could lead to another championship. With a potent mix of offensive talent and defensive strength, the Swarm has all the tools to make a deep postseason run.

The Georgia Swarm has ignited Atlanta's sports scene, proving that lacrosse deserves a place in the city's heart. As they look to build on their 4-0 start, all eyes are on the Swarm to see if they can replicate the magic of 2017. For now, one thing is clear: the Georgia Swarm is the hottest team in Atlanta, and they're just getting started.

