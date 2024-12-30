Albany FireWolves Premiere Documentary Short "Dyson Williams: Life. Loss. Lacrosse."

December 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are thrilled to release the documentary short "Dyson Williams: Life. Loss. Lacrosse."

Watch below on the Albany FireWolves YouTube channel:

Presented by the Albany FireWolves and directed by Richard Owens Jr., this film explores the journey of FireWolves forward Dyson Williams from growing up in a lacrosse family to playing in his first National Lacrosse League (NLL) game.

From the description of the film:

There was never a time Dyson Williams had a life without lacrosse. He was raised by a National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer, was the 1st Pick in the 2023 NLL Draft by the Albany FireWolves, and has long been destined to be heir to the throne. The unimaginable tragedy of losing his younger brother and passionate lacrosse player, Tucker, shook Dyson and his family to its core. Tucker's passing changed his perspective on life forever. It gave him a purpose. In the 10 years since Tucker's passing, Dyson has been fueled by a desire to play for those who can't. Dyson's journey has led him down a path of great success, all the way to the NLL. Now, on the biggest stage of professional box lacrosse, Dyson plays for Tucker and with a desire to be the next great Williams in the NLL.

Thank you to all those that made the documentary short production possible:

Director: Richard Owens Jr.

Director of Photography: Eric Weber

Editors: Richard Owens Jr. & Eric Weber

Produced by: Adam Levi & Steven Wizniuk

Production Assistant: EJ Walsh

Archival footage courtesy of:

Duke Athletics

The Williams Family

National Lacrosse League

Special Thanks To:

Niskayuna Lacrosse Club

MVP Arena

The FireWolves will honor the life of Tucker Williams on Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care this Saturday, January 4 at MVP Arena at 7 pm against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Both teams will wear specialty jerseys designed by Dyson Williams that will be auctioned off after the game. All proceeds will go to children's cancer organizations.

Get your tickets for Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care now! Tickets are lower than ever before starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

