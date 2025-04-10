Kate Kostanoski Named Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name Kate Kostanoski from La Salle Institute Girl's Lacrosse as this week's High School Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. Kate has shown her commitment to athletics, to her community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. Kate will be honored during the FireWolves' home game this Saturday, April 12 for her accomplishments on and off the field of play.

Kate Kostanoski - La Salle Institute - Girl's Lacrosse

Kate is a junior on the La Salle Institute Girl's Lacrosse team and is an active member of La Salle's community while also holding a 4.0 GPA. She is a three sport athlete who has excelled on the lacrosse field earning MaxPreps Player of the Game eight times in her career. She recently scored 8 goals in La Salle's 15-0 win over Mohonasen.

Congratulations to Kate Kostanoski! The FireWolves wish her continued success in the classroom and on the field of play in the future. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's - Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

For their final home game of the regular season, the FireWolves welcome the San Diego Seals to MVP Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 7 pm, looking to continue their hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Get tickets now for Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute on April 12 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The FireWolves will be wearing specialty Retro Jerseys.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

