Player Transactions
April 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Robert Hope on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
