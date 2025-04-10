Player Transactions

April 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have placed Robert Hope on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.