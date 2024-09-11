Georgia Swarm Hold Three First-Round Picks in 2024 National Lacrosse Leagues Virtual Entry Draft

September 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) will host its 2024 Entry Draft on September 15, 2024, in a virtual format.

The highly anticipated first round will be live-streamed on the NLL's YouTube and Facebook pages, allowing fans an exclusive look at the league's next wave of talent. This year's draft will include six rounds, each featuring 16 picks, with a wide pool of eligible draftees. The event will be hosted by Teddy Jenner and Pat Gregoire, with NLL Commissioner Brett Frood announcing the first-round selections live from the league's studio at DOME Productions in Toronto. Top prospects and NLL general managers are expected to make appearances during the broadcast, which will conclude with the final pick of the first round.

The Georgia Swarm are set in this year's draft, holding three first-round picks at 3rd, 9th, and 11th overall. They also possess the 23rd and 26th picks in the second round, along with the 72nd and 87th picks in later rounds.

In the 2023 draft, the Swarm made strategic use of their selections, including three first-round picks, two in the second round, and additional picks in the third, fourth, and sixth rounds. Notably, their fifth-round pick was traded to the New York Riptide (now Ottawa Bears) for the 73rd overall selection in the 2025 draft.

2024 NLL Entry Draft Order (Round 1)

(as of August 23, pending any pre-draft trades):

Philadelphia (from Colorado via Ottawa)

Toronto (from Las Vegas)

Georgia (from Philadelphia via Rochester)

Vancouver

Calgary

Saskatchewan

Buffalo (from Ottawa)

Buffalo (from Rochester)

Georgia (from Panther City)

Halifax

Georgia

San Diego

Toronto

San Diego (from Albany via Las Vegas via Calgary)

Buffalo

Saskatchewan (compensatory selection)

