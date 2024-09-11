Keegan Bal Re-Signs with Warriors and Looks to Build on Record-Breaking Season

September 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Keegan Bal is committed to the game of lacrosse and is committed to the Vancouver Warriors.

The right-hand forward has re-signed with the Warriors for another season, coming off a career-high 105 points, including 49 goals and 56 assists.

Bal has spent his entire NLL career with the Vancouver franchise as both the Stealth and the Warriors. Going into his eighth season with the team, this franchise means "everything" to him.

"It's where I've grown the most as a player and person. The Aquilini family has done so much for me on and off the floor," said Bal. "Bringing in Curt [Malawsky] is a testament to how much they want to succeed. I believe in this franchise and direction we are headed."

There was no doubt in Bal's mind that he wanted to come back to Vancouver, and he's excited to continue to be a Warrior.

Last season the Warriors built a solid foundation and through his tenure with the club he sees a bright future ahead. Going into his second season under Head Coach and General Manager Curt Malawsky, Bal understands there are expectations coming into next season that they hit the ground running.

Last season, his 49 goals set a franchise season record, surpassing Jeff Zywicki (2008) and Rhys Duch's (2016) previous record of 48 goals. Bal's 105 points surpass his previous career-high of 99 points (44 goals, 55 assists) from 2022.

One of the hardest working guys in the room, he'll continue to give the team everything he has. He and his teammates all push each other to continually improve and want to further their chemistry with each other.

"We have a really good locker room, it's just a great group of people. Very unselfish, very team oriented, team-first type of people," Bal said. "It's really easy to play for the guy next to you and you know he has your back and has all your teammate's backs."

Bal is process-driven with the goal of helping the Warriors win an NLL championship.

"I think you're playing the sport for the wrong reasons if that isn't the ultimate goal. From day one, it's trying to build layer by layer, build the foundation properly and doing whatever it takes to win. I think that's everyone's goal on the team and that's why I say it's such a good room, such a good group of people because I feel we all have that same goal," he said.

The second half of the Warriors' season was marked by their late season run, winning six of their last eight games. Winning is important to Bal because of the grueling hours of sweat equity he's put in, but it's also important to him for the fans.

"Our fans are incredible. I hope they're excited for this season and come out and support and know that we're going to do everything in our power to put on a good show and win games," Bal said.

The Coquitlam, B.C. native is preparing for his eighth NLL season with the Warriors, and he'll continue to lead by example and do whatever it takes to help the team.

