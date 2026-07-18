Generals Walk-off Flying Bison to Earn Series Sweep

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







It came down to the wire on Friday at Riverside Stadium, as the Victoria Generals grabbed the victory in walk-off fashion, 5-4, over the Abilene Flying Bison. The game was tied at four in the bottom of the eleventh when Lucas Wilson singled, scoring the game winner.

The Flying Bison got on the board in the first inning after Kannon Sundgren hit into a double play, but one run would score as they took a 1-0 lead.

The Generals jumped into the lead in the bottom of the third when Deven Kirtley induced Wilson to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, and Josh Arquette homered to left field, scoring three runs as the Generals took a 4-1 lead.

The Flying Bison tied the game in the top of the fifth thanks to a single by Manny Salas, and a steal of home by Sam Kelley.

Trenton Buckley earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out six and walking three. Tyler Chapman took the loss for the Flying Bison. The hurler went one-third of an inning, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out none and walking none.

Alex Renfrow stepped on the mound first for the Generals. The starting pitcher surrendered two hits and four runs (zero earned) over four and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking three. Kirtley led things off on the hill for the Flying Bison. The starting pitcher allowed six hits and four runs over four innings, striking out three and walking two. Nate Bergeron and Clark Scallon each threw shutout innings for the Generals in relief.

Arquette drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Generals with three runs batted in. The 3-hole hitter went 2-for-3 on the day. Wilson, Brock DeYoung, and Arquette each collected two hits for the Generals.

The Generals hit the road to take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters Saturday and Sunday before a league wide day off. The Generals return home on Tuesday to begin a four game home stand.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 17, 2026

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