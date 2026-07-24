Generals Alzheimer's Jerseys Bring in $18,500 for Alzheimer's Association as Generals Win on and off the Field

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals defeated the Abilene Flying Bison 5-0 on Thursday at Riverside Stadium as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Alex Renfrow, Clark Scallon, and Ryan Dugas each pitched for the Generals in the game. Scallon struck out Kannon Sundgren to get the last out. It is the second shutout in a row for the Generals.

The Generals got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after Juan Cantua tripled to right field, and the Generals scored on a wild pitch, each scoring one run as the Generals took an early 2-0 lead.

Renfrow earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher surrendered three hits and no runs over five innings, striking out five and walking two. Braydon Kirtley took the loss for the Flying Bison. The pitcher went four and one-third innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out two and walking two. Scallon and Dugas each came on in relief for the Generals and shutdown the Flying Bison.

Brock DeYoung went 1-for-4 at the plate and led the team with two runs batted in. Lucas Wilson led the Generals with three hits in four at bats.

The Generals wrap up the final regular season home game with the Flying Bison on Friday. Tomorrow night is Host Family Appreciation and Player Award Night. Arrive early as awards will be handed out at 6:45. We will also retire Generals Head Coach Michael Oros' jersey number before the game. Gates open at 6:00 with first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 24, 2026

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