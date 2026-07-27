Griffin Lyczkowski Powers the Generals Past the River Monsters

Published on July 26, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Griffin Lyczkowski hit two home runs and drove in three runs as the Victoria Generals defeated the San Antonio River Monsters 7-3 on Sunday in San Antonio. Lyczkowski homered in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Generals got on the board in the top of the fourth inning after Lyczkowski hit a solo home run to left field, and an error scored two runs would give the Generals a 3-0 lead.

The Generals scored two runs in the top of the sixth on a home run to left field by Lyczkowski to give the Generals a 7-1 lead.

Enrique Meza earned the win for the Generals. The pitcher gave up one hit and no runs over one inning, striking out none and walking none. Wyatt Wilkinson took the loss for the River Monsters. The hurler went four and one-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out two and walking none.

Brock Thorndell started on the mound for the Generals. The hurler gave up zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out one and walking two. Dove stepped on the mound first for the River Monsters. The starter allowed three hits and five runs (one earned) over four and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking none. Ryan Dugas pitched one inning of scoreless ball for the Generals in relief. The southpaw allowed zero hits, striking out one and walking none.

The Generals are set to take on the Brazos Valley Bombers in a best-of-three playoff series starting on Tuesday at Brazos Valley. The Generals return to Riverside Stadium for a Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria Communication Systems on Wednesday night. Everyone is admitted FREE thanks to our partnership with VCS. Pack the stands with gates opening at 6pm with first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 26, 2026

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