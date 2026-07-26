Generals' Late Rally Comes up Short

Published on July 26, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals stayed in it until the end, but the San Antonio River Monsters pulled away late in a 6-5 victory on Saturday at San Antonio. The game was tied at five in the bottom of the eighth when Jackson Harris hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run.

The River Monsters got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after the Generals committed an error, and Sammy Morales grounded into a fielder's choice, each scoring one run to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Generals tied the game up in the top of the eighth thanks to three doubles. The Generals tied the game at five on a double by Keegan Demmer.

Morales earned the win for the River Monsters. The pitcher allowed zero hits and zero runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking none. David Irons took the loss for the Generals. The pitcher went two innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out one and walking one.

Jalen Owens began the game for the Generals. The starting pitcher gave up five hits and four runs (three earned) over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Parker Kotlarz started on the mound for the River Monsters. The starting pitcher gave up two hits and two runs (zero earned) over five innings, striking out 10 and walking four.

Beck Zimmerman led the Generals with two runs batted in from the number seven spot in the lineup. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 on the day. Juan Cantua paced the Generals with three walks.

The River Monsters tallied nine hits in the game. Morales went 2-for-4 at the plate and led the team with three runs batted in. Eric Bacon went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the River Monsters in hits.

The Generals wrap up the regular season's best record with the win and will have home field advantage through the playoffs. Tomorrow is the final game of the regular season as the Generals take on the River Monsters. The Generals will begin the playoffs on the road with an opponent to be determined. The Generals will return home for a Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria Communication Systems on Wednesday night.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 26, 2026

Generals' Late Rally Comes up Short - Victoria Generals

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