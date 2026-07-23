Generals No-Hit Gumbeaux Gators in a Pitching Gem from Drew Wenske

Published on July 23, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals defeated the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators 6-0 on Wednesday at Riverside Stadium as two pitchers combined to throw a no-hit shutout. Nate Bergeron and Drew Wenske each pitched for the Generals in the game. Bergeron induced a groundout from Jackson Beddoe to get the last out of the game.

Wenske struck out 11 batters on the night. The hurler also allowed no hits and no runs over eight innings while walking three.

A single by Braden Fuentes put the Generals on the board in the bottom of the fourth by a score of 1-0. The Generals scored in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach.

Diego Corrales took the loss for the Gumbeaux Gators. The starting pitcher went four innings, surrendering three runs on six hits, striking out none and walking two. Bergeron threw one inning of scoreless ball for the Generals in relief. The hurler allowed no hits on the game..

The Generals amassed nine hits in the game. Fuentes and Brock DeYoung each collected two hits for the Generals. Caden Callaway and Fuentes each drove in a pair of runs on the night.

The Generals open up the final regular season series with the Abilene Flying Bison on Thursday and Friday. Tomorrow night is Purple Out the Park for the Alzheimer's Association presented by Edward Jones. Gates open at 6:00 with the jersey auction starting at 6:30. 100% of the money raised during the auction goes to the Alzheimer's Association.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 23, 2026

Generals No-Hit Gumbeaux Gators in a Pitching Gem from Drew Wenske - Victoria Generals

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