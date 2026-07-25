Generals Clinch Best Record with Sweep of Flying Bison

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Brock DeYoung collected four hits in four at bats, as the Victoria Generals defeated Abilene Flying Bison 11-4 on Friday at Riverside Stadium. DeYoung doubled in the fifth inning, singled in the sixth inning, singled in the third inning, and singled in the seventh inning.

The Flying Bison were the first to get on the board in the first when Neatherton hit a solo home run to left field as the flying Bison take a 1-0 lead.

Josh Arquette hit a sacrifice fly, which helped the Generals tie the game at one in the bottom of the first.

A single by Caleb Boswell gave the Flying Bison the lead, 2-1, in the top of the second.

Lucas Wilson singled to center field, which helped the Generals tie the game at two in the bottom of the third. A solo home run to left field by Neatherton gave the Flying Bison the lead, 3-2, in the top of the fifth.

The Generals made the score 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth after DeYoung doubled, scoring one run, Wilson singled, scoring two runs, and Braden Fuentes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run.

Jackson Ambrose earned the win for the Generals. The reliever surrendered two hits and one run over three and one-third innings, striking out seven and walking none. Beck Sullivan took the loss for the Flying Bison. The hurler went one inning, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out one and walking two.

Benito Mayorga began the game for the Generals. The starting pitcher gave up eight hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one. Deven Kirtley started on the hill for the Flying Bison. The hurler surrendered nine hits and six runs (five earned) over five innings, striking out four and walking two. Ryan Porche pitched one inning of shutout ball for the Generals in relief. The righty surrendered two hits, striking out two and walking one.

The Generals collected 14 hits in the game. Wilson drove the middle of the lineup with three runs batted in. The third baseman went 3-for-4 on the day. Arquette and Juan Cantua each collected multiple hits for the Generals.

The Generals wrap up the regular season's best record with the win and will have home field advantage through the playoffs. The Generals will begin the playoffs on the road with an opponent to be determined. The Generals will return home for a Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria Communication on Wednesday night.

The Generals wrap up the regular season with a two-game road trip to San Antonio to take on the River Monsters on Saturday and Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 24, 2026

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