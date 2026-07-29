Roman Cariaga Powers Generals Past the Bombers

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Roman Cariaga hit two home runs and drove in five as the Victoria Generals defeated the Brazos Valley Bombers 8-4 on Tuesday night at Brazos Valley. Cariaga homered in the seventh and eighth i nnings.

The Generals were the first to get on the board in the fourth when Cariaga grounded out, scoring one run to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Bombers jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning after Donnato singled down the left field line, and Cooper homered to right field, each scoring two runs to take a 4-1 lead.

The Generals scored one run in the top of the seventh on a solo home run to left field by Cariaga.

The Generals flipped the game in the top of the eighth, scoring five runs on two hits to take the lead, 7-4. The biggest blow in the inning was a home run to left field by Cariaga that drove in three.

The Generals scored one run in the top of the ninth on a solo home run to right field by Davidenko Rodriguez following a 6-pitch at-bat.

Ryan Dugas earned the win for the Generals. The southpaw allowed one hit and zero runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out none and walking one. Senter took the loss for the Bombers. The hurler went one and one-third innings, surrendering two runs on three hits, striking out two and walking none.

Jaykub Reyes opened the game for the Generals. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits and four runs (three earned) over five and one-third innings, striking out six and walking none. Ford stepped on the mound first for the Bombers. The starter gave up two hits and two runs (one earned) over seven and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking two. Clark Scallon collected the save. Ryan Porche threw one and two-thirds innings of zero-run ball for the Generals in relief. The pitcher gave up one hit, striking out three and walking none.

The Generals look to wrap up the best-of-three series on Wednesday at Riverside Stadium with a Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria Communication Systems. Everyone is admitted FREE thanks to our partnership with VCS. Pack the stands with gates opening at 6pm with first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 29, 2026

Roman Cariaga Powers Generals Past the Bombers - Victoria Generals

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