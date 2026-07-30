Bombers Even the Series with the Generals

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals had a chance tonight to close out the Brazos Valley Bombers tonight at Riverside stadium but failed to get anything going on the night and lost 5-0 to even the series..

The Bombers opened the scoring in the first after Gage Kooyers singled, scoring one run as the Bombers take a 1-0 lead.

The Bombers extended their early lead with two runs in the top of the second thanks to RBI singles by Kason Atkins and Tiger Donnato.

Ryler Smart earned the win for the Bombers. The hurler gave up two hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out three and walking five. Drew Wenske took the loss for the Generals. The starting pitcher went six innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on seven hits, striking out six and walking two.

Isaac Yruretagoyena, Roman Cariaga, and Lucas Wilson each collected one hit for the Generals. Juan Cantua led the Generals with two walks. Overall, the team collected six walks in the game but failed to plate any runs.

The Generals look to wrap up the best-of-three series on Thursday at Riverside Stadium with a Free Ticket Night presented by Jaks Financial. Everyone is admitted FREE thanks to our partnership with Justin Jaks and Jaks Financial. Pack the stands with gates opening at 6pm with first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.