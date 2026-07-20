Generals Fall Late to the Cane Cutters

Published on July 20, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Lucas Wilson collected three hits in five at bats, but it was not enough as the Generals fall to the Acadiana Cane Cutters 7-3 on Sunday at Fabacher Field. Wilson Singled in the first inning, tripled in the fifth inning, and singled in the seventh inning.

The Cane Cutters got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after McCann Libby singled, scoring one run, and Logan Mallard doubled, scoring two runs as the Cane Cutters would take an early 3-0 lead.

Juan Cantua singled to the left side of the infield following a 6-pitch at-bat, which helped the Generals tie the game at three in the top of the sixth. A hit by a pitch gave the Cane Cutters the lead back at 4-3, in the bottom of the inning.

Jackson Hawsey earned the win for the Cane Cutters. The pitcher gave up six hits and three runs over three innings, striking out none and walking one. Nolan Yeager took the loss for the Generals. The right-handed pitcher went one inning, giving up one run on two hits, striking out two and walking one.

Parker McGrael started on the mound for the Generals. The hurler surrendered five hits and three runs over three innings, striking out six and walking three. Abel Thetford began the game for the Cane Cutters. The starter allowed six hits and no runs over four innings, striking out one and walking none.

The Generals tallied 12 hits in the game. Wilson, Davidenko Rodriguez and Brock DeYoung each collected multiple hits to lead the Generals.

The Generals take a much needed league wide day off tomorrow before beginning a four game home stand on Tuesday as the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators hit Riverside Stadium for a two-game series. It is a Free Ticket Night featuring Small Business Night presented by Studio One Nineteen and King of Kings Cuts. Pack the house and support our local small businesses. Arrive early with plenty of great giveaways on the night.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 20, 2026

Generals Fall Late to the Cane Cutters - Victoria Generals

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