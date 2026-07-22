Generals Lose Game One of the Series to Gumbeaux Gators

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals fall behind early and never recover falling to the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators 12-7 on Tuesday at Riverside Stadium.

A double by Jaxon Landreneau on the sixth pitch of the at-bat put the Gumbeaux Gators on the board in the top of the first as they would lead 2-0 heading to the bottom of the first.

A single by Jeremiah Torres, a ground out by Ayden Sunday, and a ground out by Bankston Lembcke helped the Gumbeaux Gators extend their early lead in the second as they would run the score to 6-0.

Jake Rider earned the win for the Gumbeaux Gators. The starter gave up five hits and six runs over five and one-third innings, striking out four and walking five. Jaykub Reyes took the loss for the Generals. The starter went three and one-third innings, allowing nine runs (six earned) on eight hits, striking out five and walking two.

The Generals collected nine hits in the game. Roman Cariaga and Juan Cantua each collected two hits for the Generals. Caden Callaway and Josh Arquette each drove in two runs to lead the team.

The Generals will wrap up the series with the Gumbeaux Gators on Wednesday evening. Join us for Faith and Family Night presented by Klean Corp International. Gates open at 6:00 with a pregame concert featuring Clay Crockett and Nation of Believers. First pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 22, 2026

Generals Lose Game One of the Series to Gumbeaux Gators - Victoria Generals

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