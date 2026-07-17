Generals Take Game One from the Flying Bison

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals defeated Abilene Flying Bison 5-2 on Thursday at Riverside Stadium with a late come from behind win. Both teams wore throwback uniforms on the night with the Abilene Prairie Dogs taking on the Victoria Rosebuds.

The Generals opened the scoring in the first after Diego Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brock DeYoung to make the score 1-0.

The Flying Bison took the lead in the top of the third. Colin Brunning lined out, scoring one run, to give the Flying Bison the leg up, 2-1.

Roman Cariaga hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, evening the score at 2-2 heading to the seventh inning.

the Generals jumped back on top in the bottom of the seventh inning after Keegan Demmer doubled down the left field line, Gonzalez walked, and Cariaga lined out, to run the score to 5-2.

Brock Thorndell earned the win for the Generals. The righty allowed three hits and no runs over three innings, striking out four and walking none. Callaway took the loss for the Flying Bison. The hurler went two innings, surrendering four runs on three hits, striking out one and walking three.

Xavier Woods opened the game for the Generals. The starting pitcher surrendered two hits and two runs over three innings, striking out two and walking four. Logan Simmons began the game for the Flying Bison. The hurler allowed zero hits and one run (zero earned) over four innings, striking out seven and walking three. Ryan Porche collected the save.

Friday night will be a Free Ticket Night presented by Caterpillar. Pack the house with free admission for everyone with great giveaways on the night. Gates open at 6pm with first pitch set for 7:05.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 17, 2026

Generals Take Game One from the Flying Bison - Victoria Generals

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