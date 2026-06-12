Generals Take Down the Defending Champs in Baton Rouge

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals get a big win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou 8-3 on Thursday at Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge.

The Generals were the first to get on the board in the third when Diego Alfonso doubled, scoring Asa Sampson for the first run of the game.

The Rougarou took the lead, 3-1, in the bottom of the third thanks to singles by Trip Dobson, and Dylan Champagne.

The Generals captured the lead, 5-3, in the top of the sixth when Keegan Demmer lined out, scoring one run, Asa Sampson doubled, scoring two runs, and Jace Martinez singled, scoring one run.

Bryce Robinson earned the win for the Generals. The hurler surrendered one hit and zero runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one. Cowan Alfonso took the loss for the Rougarou. The hurler went two and one-third innings, giving up four runs on three hits, striking out one and walking two.

Jaykub Reyes started on the hill for the Generals. The starting pitcher surrendered four hits and three runs over two and one-third innings, striking out one and walking two. Robinson stepped on the hill first for the Rougarou. The starting pitcher allowed one hit and one run over three and one-third innings, striking out two and walking five. Nolan Yeager, Sampson, and Ryan Dugas each threw scoreless innings for the Generals in relief.

Sampson went 1-for-3 at the plate and led the team with two runs batted in. Alfonso led the Generals with three hits in five at bats. Jeter Battles collected two hits for the Generals in five at bats. The Generals had patience at the plate, collecting eight walks for the game. Sampson, Bryce Speakman, and Beck Zimmerman led the team with two free passes each. The Generals stole five bases in the game.

The Generals will wrap up the series with the Rougarou tomorrow night before returning to Riverside Stadium Saturday night. DeTar Healthcare System is sponsoring the night with First Responders and Healthcare Worker Night at the Ballpark. It is a FREE TICKET NIGHT once again as the Generals take on the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators. Pack the stands and show your support for our First Responders and Healthcare Workers.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 12, 2026

Generals Take Down the Defending Champs in Baton Rouge - Victoria Generals

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