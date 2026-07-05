Generals Hold off Late Rally to Defeat the Rougarou

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals got out to a 6-run lead in the fourth inning and held on for a 9-7 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday at Riverside Stadium. The Rougarou closed the gap, scoring a pair of runs in the ninth to close the gap to 9-7

The Generals got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Asa Sampson homered to right field, Josh Arquette singled, and Blake Risko was struck by a pitch, each scoring one run as the Generals went up 3-0 after one inning.

A home run to left field by Roman Cariaga gave the Generals the lead, 5-3, in the bottom of the second. A single by Lucas Wilson and a ground out by Arquette helped the Generals extend their early lead in the third going up 8-3.

Jalen Owens earned the win for the Generals. The hurler allowed seven hits and five runs over five innings, striking out six and walking three. Slade Shove-Knox took the loss for the Rougarou. The starting pitcher went two and two-thirds innings, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on six hits, striking out six and walking six. Nolan Yeager threw two innings of no-run ball for the Generals in relief. The righty allowed zero hits, striking out one and walking three.

The Generals piled up 11 hits in the game. Wilson went 2-for-4 at the plate and led the team with three runs batted in. Arquette led the team with three hits in five at bats. Sampson and Risko each collected multiple hits for the Generals.

The Generals wrap up the series tomorrow night with the Rougarou at 7:05. Gates open at 6pm with happy hour on the Dornburg Party Deck until first pitch.

The Generals take a league wide day off on Monday before retuning on Tuesday with Strike Out Cancer Night presented by Citizens Medical Center. Players will wear a commemorative Strike Out Cancer jersey that will be auctioned off BEFORE the game at 6:30. 100% of the money raised goes locally to the fight against cancer.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 4, 2026

Generals Hold off Late Rally to Defeat the Rougarou - Victoria Generals

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