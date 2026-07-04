Generals Blast the Cane Cutters to Split the Series

Published on July 3, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Roman Cariaga collected three hits in six at bats, as the Victoria Generals defeated the Acadiana Cane Cutters 15-3 on Friday at Fabacher Field. Cariaga hit a solo home run to right field in the third inning, doubled in the sixth inning, and singled in the first inning.

The Generals got on the board in the top of the first inning after Isaac Yruretagoyena hit a sacrifice fly, and Blake Risko hit into a fielder's choice, each scoring a run as the Generals took a 2-0 lead..

Three more Generals runs crossed the plate in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 11-1. Nick Hardin hit a solo home run to left field, Lucas Wilson singled, scoring one run, and Yruretagoyena doubled, scoring one run.

Alex Renfrow earned the win for the Generals. The righty surrendered four hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out nine and walking five. Ryan Self took the loss for the Cane Cutters. The starter went four innings, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out six and walking one. Ryan Dugas threw two innings of shutout ball for Victoria Generals in relief.

The Generals accumulated 17 hits in the game. Yruretagoyena drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Generals with four runs batted in. The left fielder went 4-for-5 on the day. Asa Sampson, Hardin, Cariaga, Wilson, and Davidenko Rodriguez each collected multiple hits for the Generals.

The Generals return home tomorrow night to take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou with an earlier start time of 6:05 to allow time to enjoy the city wide fireworks show following the game to celebrate July 4th. The series will wrap up on Sunday.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 3, 2026

Generals Blast the Cane Cutters to Split the Series - Victoria Generals

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