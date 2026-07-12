Late Rally Falls Short in Brazos Valley

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







Despite a 7-run deficit in the sixth inning, the Victoria Generals almost came all the way back, eventually falling 14-13 to the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday in Navasota. The Generals closed the gap by scoring on a walk, a hit by pitch, a double, and a ground out.

The Generals got on the board in the top of the first inning after Josh Arquette tripled to center field, and Roman Cariaga singled down the right field line, each scoring one run as the Generals take a 2-0 lead.

Tanner Cooper singled down the right field line, which helped Brazos Valley Bombers tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first.

The Bombers broke open a tie ballgame in the bottom of the second, scoring six runs on four hits to take the lead, 8-2. The biggest blow in the inning was a double by Eddie Castillo that drove in three.

Keegan Demmer homered to left field, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth for the Generals.

The Bombers scored five runs on one hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. An error scored two runs, Tobias Motley singled, scoring one run, one run scored on a balk, and a wild pitch scored one run.

The Generals scored five runs on three hits in the top of the seventh inning. Davidenko Rodriguez drew a walk, scoring one run, Braden Fuentes was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, and Isaac Yruretagoyena doubled, scoring three runs to make the score 14-12 in favor of the Bombers.

Braden Cox earned the win for the Bombers. The pitcher allowed one hit and one run (zero earned) over two and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one. Jalen Owens took the loss for the Generals. The hurler went four innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking six. Ian Standlee stepped on the hill first for the Bombers. The hurler gave up seven hits and six runs (five earned) over five and one-third innings, striking out one and walking three.

The Generals piled up 11 hits in the game. Yruretagoyena led the Generals with four runs batted in from the number nine spot in the lineup. The outfielder went 2-for-5 on the day. Yruretagoyena, Brock DeYoung, and Arquette each collected two hits for the Generals.

The Generals wrap up this four game road trip Sunday in Brazos Valley before a league wide day off on Monday. The Generals next home game is next Tuesday with a Free Ticket Night powered by INVISTA. Pack the house with great giveaways from INVISTA.







Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 12, 2026

Late Rally Falls Short in Brazos Valley - Victoria Generals

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